Full weekend ahead in Franklin County!

Carrabelle Farmer's Market
Saturday October 21st
Join the Crooked River Lighthouse Saturday from 9:00 am-1:00 pm for its outdoor Country Market at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL. The open-air Country Market features local vendors with farm fresh produce, grass fed beef, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls, artisan breads, and cookies, plus batch roasted coffee, gorgeous art, handcrafted balms, and handmade goods and craft items. The Country Markets are held in Crooked River Lighthouse Park every 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturdays. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
