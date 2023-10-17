Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Full weekend ahead in Franklin County!

A full weekend ahead!

Porch Fest '23

Saturday, October 21st

Apalachicola’s grassroots community music festival—where front porches become stages, yards become venues + generosity rules the day.



11 a.m. – 7 p.m.


Starts and ends at Lafayette Park in Downtown Apalachicola.


Download a map and more info here:


https://porchfestapalach.com/

AAHS Heritage Dinner

Friday, October 20th

The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) is please to announce their upcoming Heritage Dinner for Saturday, October 20, 2023 from 6:30-8:30 pm at Holy Family Senior Center, 203 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries St, Apalachicola, FL. This year’s dinner theme will be on the Native Peoples of the Apalachicola Area. Archaeologist, Dr. Nancy White, will be the featured speaker.

For reservations or more information, please call and leave a message at (850) 653-1700, email to AAHS.Raney@gmail.com, or online at https://aahs.wildapricot.org/events 





Carrabelle Farmer's Market

Saturday October 21st

﻿

Join the Crooked River Lighthouse Saturday from 9:00 am-1:00 pm for its outdoor Country Market at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL. The open-air Country Market features local vendors with farm fresh produce, grass fed beef, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls, artisan breads, and cookies, plus batch roasted coffee, gorgeous art, handcrafted balms, and handmade goods and craft items. The Country Markets are held in Crooked River Lighthouse Park every 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturdays. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.  

“For the Love of Turtles” Opening Reception

at River's Edge Gallery


Saturday October 21st


Opening Reception Saturday October 21, 2023 – 5 to 7 p.m.


The exhibit will feature gallery artists who have been inspired to create pieces in various mediums that represent the theme ‘For the Love of Turtles”

People’s Choice Award.

Island Girl” Original 36″x36″ Oil Painting by Artist Cyndi Thau

Painting proceeds to benefit Friends of the Reserve

” Turtle Patrol”

Raffle Tickets for sale at River’s Edge Gallery – $10 each or 3 for $25

Drawing held November 30, 2023

For more details go to www.riversedgegallery.art/Events/fortheloveofturtles



Apalach Ghost Tour


Take a paranormal ghost tour of downtown Apalachicola and see if any ghosts still roam the streets. Your ghostly guide will tell you local ghost stories all while using real ghost hunting equipment to see if any spirits are still around. Select tour goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Bring your positive energy and let’s try to say “hello” to the ghosts of Apalachicola. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce which is located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre and may last up to 90-minutes.


Apalach Ghost Tour - Apalachicola, FL Ghost Tour



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment