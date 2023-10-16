Monday, October 16, 2023

This week is Florida Teen Driver Safety Week

This week is Florida Teen Driver Safety Week.

 

Florida teens, ages 15-19, make up only five percent of Florida’s licensed drivers.

 

However, in 2022, teen crashes made up more than 11 percent of all crashes.

 

Nearly half of the total crashes across Florida involving a teen driver in 2021 involved at least one passenger in a vehicle.

 

Research shows the risk of a fatal crash dramatically increases in direct relation to the number of passengers in a vehicle.

 

The likelihood that a teen driver will engage in risky behavior triples when multiple passengers are in the same vehicle.

 

State safety officials say teens are in a lot of car crashes because of inexperience and immaturity, plus some tend to speed, drink and drive, not wear seat belts and are often distracted while driving by using cell phones or listening to loud music.

 

Teen Driver Safety Week is aimed at changing teen’s behaviors and driving habits, by communicating with them.

 

For tips on how to talk to teens about driving safety, visit the Florida Department of Highway safety and Motor Vehicles website for shareable graphics, data and other resources.

 

https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/driving-safety/teen-drivers/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment