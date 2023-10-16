A 72-year-old man from Orwell, Ohio, was critically injured on Sunday when his motorcycle was rear-ended on Cape San Blas Road.
According to the Florida Highway patrol, the motorcycle was headed west on Cape San Blas Road just after 11 AM Sunday when the accident happened.
He was just east of Barnacle Drive when he had to slow down for traffic.
A sedan which was travelling west behind the motorcycle was unable to slow down in time and rear-ended the motorcycle, throwing the driver from his bike.
The driver and two passengers in the Sedan, all from Saint Cloud, Florida, were uninjured in the accident.
According to the Florida Highway patrol, the motorcycle was headed west on Cape San Blas Road just after 11 AM Sunday when the accident happened.
He was just east of Barnacle Drive when he had to slow down for traffic.
A sedan which was travelling west behind the motorcycle was unable to slow down in time and rear-ended the motorcycle, throwing the driver from his bike.
The driver and two passengers in the Sedan, all from Saint Cloud, Florida, were uninjured in the accident.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment