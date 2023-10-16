Join us in supporting your public library - The monthly newsletter from the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library

Still Time to Renew Your Membership!
There is still plenty of time to renew your membership for 2023/2024. What does your membership do you might ask?! Great question! All proceeds raised by the Friends is used to support your local library through summer programming, special events and other literacy-focused activities. We also support our local schools through scholarships, book donations and more! For as little as $15 (for the year!), you can be a proud supporter of youth literacy!
