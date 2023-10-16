Monday, October 16, 2023

Join us in supporting your public library - The monthly newsletter from the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library

November 2023

ABOUT US
WAYS TO GIVE

Monthly E-Newsletter

Still Time to Renew Your Membership!


There is still plenty of time to renew your membership for 2023/2024. What does your membership do you might ask?! Great question! All proceeds raised by the Friends is used to support your local library through summer programming, special events and other literacy-focused activities. We also support our local schools through scholarships, book donations and more! For as little as $15 (for the year!), you can be a proud supporter of youth literacy!


National Friends of the Libraries Week!


Join us at the Wakulla County Public Library for a week of celebration! Beginning Tuesday, stop in at the library and see what fun and prizes await you. Learn more about the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library and how you can join.

Mark Your Calendar! It's Time for Trick or Treat Storywalk!


The Friends, along with the Wakulla County Public Library and Wakulla County Parks & Recreation invite you to the 8th Annual Trick or Treat Storywalk! Come enjoy a FREE community event. A Lot of fun and laughter and a few frights. Community Partners will be in attendance to hand out candy and other treats. Food Trucks will be located in Hudson Park. If you would like to support this fun event candy donations are welcome at the public library leading up to the event. This has always been our biggest event and we look forward to seeing you there! Join the Facebook event: Click Here!

Get your t-shirts here!

Support the Wakulla County Public Library with the purchase & wearing of these great shirts. We have added a few new ones!

Purchase!

THANK YOU!


The Friends would like to thank SunBlest Gardens for their generous donations of plants/flowers for the Robyn Hurst Friendship Garden. There will be many more people to thank and we can't wait to unveil the garden soon!

Books! Books! Books!


The Friends want to remind you of our Bookstore available at the Library. There you will find all types of books available for purchase for as little as $.25. We also offer copying and printing for a small fee. All proceeds from these services are reinvested back into the Library's youth programs.

seamless_pattern_books.jpg

CONGRATULATIONS to our September 2023 raffle winner - Margaret Wood! Enjoy your visit to Dairy Queen!

Contact Us

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library

PO Box 1737

Crawfordville, FL 32326

friendswakullalibrary@gmail.com

Officers

President - Lisa Herron

Vice President - Andrew Riddle

Treasurer - Wrenn Harvey

Secretary - Penny Mallow


Board Members

Desiree Gorman

Lauren Latham

Cathy Sellers

Sara Shadrick

Facebook
Wakulla County Public Library | 4330 Crawfordville HighwayP.O Box 1300Crawfordville, FL 32327



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment