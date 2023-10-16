The State of Florida is urging people to get outdoors and it is making it easier to get there through the Great Outdoors Initiative to encourage Floridians to explore Florida’s natural resources, including award-winning state parks, vast recreation areas, and world-renowned waterways.
As part of the Great Outdoors Initiative, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are providing a 50% discount on annual state park passes and FWC Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses.
From October 14th through January the 13th, DEP will offer Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals at a 50% discount, while FWC discount its annual resident Gold Sportsman license, five-year Gold Sportsman license and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50%.
That means you can get a Family annual pass to all of Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks for only $60.00, while an individual annual pass is only $30.00.
FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will also be discounted by 50%:
You can purchase your annual park pass at www.floridastateparks.org and your gold sportsman licenses at www.gooutdoorsflorida.com
As part of the Great Outdoors Initiative, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are providing a 50% discount on annual state park passes and FWC Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses.
From October 14th through January the 13th, DEP will offer Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals at a 50% discount, while FWC discount its annual resident Gold Sportsman license, five-year Gold Sportsman license and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50%.
That means you can get a Family annual pass to all of Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks for only $60.00, while an individual annual pass is only $30.00.
FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will also be discounted by 50%:
You can purchase your annual park pass at www.floridastateparks.org and your gold sportsman licenses at www.gooutdoorsflorida.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment