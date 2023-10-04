Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The team of Reinhard (Bob) and Delores Windolf has been a force in general construction and quality since 1983, and a major influence in coastal construction since 1993.
During this time, Bob Windolf has brought European craftsmanship and Old Florida coastal styling to Port St. Joe and the surrounding panhandle.
Serving the area from Mexico Beach to St. George Island, Windolf Construction offers its clients comprehensive service, from concept to completion, in residential, commercial, new construction, and renovation.
Working with hand-picked teams of architects, subcontractors, craftsmen and artisans, Windolf Construction gives each client personal attention to detail, European craftsmanship, and high quality in every project.
WINDOLF CONSTRUCTION, INC.
318 Sixth Street, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-266
delores@windolfconst.com
http://www.windolfconst.com
No comments:
Post a Comment