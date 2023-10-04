Recreational harvest of
gag grouper in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico will close on October
19th.
The closure is happening to help protect the gag grouper
population.
Interim measures to reduce overfishing of gag grouper stated
that the recreational season would begin on September 1st, and end on November
10th, unless NOAA Fisheries projects that the gag recreational annual catch
limit would be met before that date.
Projections of recreational catch and effort data indicate the
recreational Gulf gag annual catch limit of just under 404 thousand pounds
gutted weight will be reached on October 19th.
Preliminary reports indicate high catch rates of gag grouper this
year, in part because of changes in the season start from June 1 to September
1.
During the recreational closure, the bag and possession limit is
zero for gag in or from federal waters of the Gulf.
The prohibition on possession of Gulf gag also applies in Gulf
state waters for a vessel issued a valid federal charter vessel/headboat permit
for Gulf reef fish.
Gag recreational harvest will be closed until the 2024 fishing
season opens.
