Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲 is your neighborhood bar and a local's favorite and has been family operated since the 1960s and going on 3rd generation.
Stop by for live music, cold drinks, and good times! They are conveniently located at 305 Reid Ave, in the heart of downtown Port St. Joe.
𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲
305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-9912
blowry7@yahoo.com
The team of Reinhard (Bob) and Delores Windolf has been a force in general construction and quality since 1983, and a major influence in coastal construction since 1993.
During this time, Bob Windolf has brought European craftsmanship and Old Florida coastal styling to Port St. Joe and the surrounding panhandle.
Serving the area from Mexico Beach to St. George Island, Windolf Construction offers its clients comprehensive service, from concept to completion, in residential, commercial, new construction, and renovation.
Working with hand-picked teams of architects, subcontractors, craftsmen and artisans, Windolf Construction gives each client personal attention to detail, European craftsmanship, and high quality in every project.
WINDOLF CONSTRUCTION, INC.
318 Sixth Street, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-266
delores@windolfconst.com
http://www.windolfconst.com
Wave Aesthetics Medical Boutique is Your local medical boutique!
Conveniently located in the heart of Windmark Beach, Florida they offer Botox, Juvederm, Hydrafacial, Virtue RF micro needling, Cool Peel, PRP injections, IV therapy, VIPeel, Eminence Organic and much more!
Experience any of their pampering treatments, contact Wave Aesthetics Medical Boutique today!
Wave Aesthetics Medical Boutique
101 Good Morning Street Suite 109B, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 227-9283
waveaestheticspsj.com
Since 1965 Rish Real Estate Group has been specialized in Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe & Mexico Beach Realty!
As a third-generation family business with decades of combined experience, Rish Real Estate Group offers extensive knowledge of the Florida Gulf Coast real estate market.
From start to finish, they believe that every facet of your Gulf Coast real estate transaction should be seamless and stress free. Whether you’re buying or selling a home, Rish Real Estate Group can help you put in a competitive offer or list for the best possible price. With extensive knowledge of the real estate market and years of experience working along the Gulf Coast of Florida, their team can help make your goals a reality.
Rish Real Estate Group
(850) 227-9600
155 W Hwy 98, Port St. Joe, FL
www.rishrealestategroup.com
When quality counts customers turn to Miller Heating and Air Conditioning for residential and commercial service. Locally-owned and operated, and based in Wewahitchka, we serve all of Gulf County and the communities of Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Apalachicola and more.
Miller Heating & Air Conditioning offers flat rate pricing on air conditioning repair of all major brands, installation and preventative maintenance. And, we offer air conditioning unit sales of quality equipment.
Schedule your appointment online. Or call us today at 850-639-3319 (Wewahitchka) or 850-227-3319 (Port St. Joe).
Gulf County's preferred heating & cooling contractor. Voted #1 by customers across the Forgotten Coast!
Miller Heating and Air Conditioning
850-639-3319 (Wewahitchka) or 850-227-3319 (Port St. Joe)
comments@millerac.net
812 Hwy 22, Wewahitchka, FL
https://www.millerac.net
Presnell’s RV Resort & Bayside Marina in Port St. Joe offers 110 sites with 30 and 50-amp service, full sewer hookups, Wi-Fi, and Cable TV, including ESPN.
Their Marina is a favorite for fishermen and families. It is located on the calm waters of St. Joseph Bay overlooking Cape San Blas, with Florida’s best scalloping sitting right in their backyard.
Presnell’s is the destination RV park of northwest Florida with marina and bay boat, pontoon, kayak, and paddle board rentals with easy access to fishing, snorkeling, fishing guides, and more.
Savor the Sun! Make your reservation today!
Presnell's Bayside Marina & RV Resort
(850) 848-4914
2115 State Road 30-A, Port St. Joe, FL,
Info@presnells.com
www.presnells.com
