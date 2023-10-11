There will be an FWC Hunter Safety Internet Completion Course in Liberty County this month.
Hunting season is just around the corner.
If you are a new hunter in need of the FWC hunting course have the opportunity to attend field day training in Bristol, Florida on October 28th.
The event will be held at the training building just south of the Liberty County Jail on Northwest Dempsey Barron Road, starting at 8:00 a.m.
Students must complete the Internet course before coming to class and bring a copy of the final report from the online portion of the course.
Free courses are available on-line at www.nrahe.org
The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
You can register for the field training at https://FWC.my.site.com/hgm/s/hgm-hunter-safety
