The recreational harvest of flounder in all Florida state and federal waters will close on October the 15th, and remain closed through November 30th.
The annual season closure was approved because a stock status update suggested that the flounder fishery statewide has been in a declining trend and is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida.
This closed season provides protection to flounder during pre-spawning aggregations, which ensures more fish can reproduce each year.
