Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Coastal Wildlife Removal is a local, fully licensed and insured animal removal company operating in the Florida panhandle. From Tallahassee to Pensacola, Destin, Niceville and Panama City, they offer safe, humane animal removal of local Florida wildlife, exclusions, and attic restoration. Their methods are safe for you and your family, and their materials are quality-tested to ensure that your home is safe from intruding critters.


Coastal Wildlife Removal loves animals, so they take care that vulnerable young animals are rehabilitated before being released into a more suitable habitat.


Coastal Wildlife Removal

(850) 252-6362

CustomerService@CoastalAnimalRemoval.com

www.coastalanimalremoval.com﻿

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Pearl Apparel is a new local clothing store based in Wewahitchka, Florida that offers cute, fun, and unique clothing items! Watch out for their pop-up tent at our local farmers markets and events and stay tuned for the grand opening of their store located at 140 Hwy 71, in Wewahitchka.


Follow them on social media for the latest arrivals, discounts, and much more!


Pearl Apparel

140 Hwy 71 S, Wewahitchka, FL

https://pearlapparel.shop

www.facebook.com/pearlapparelco

www.instagram.com/pearlapparelco

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Cunningham Quality specializes in fine trim carpentry. If you need trim, cabinetry or, anything in fine carpentry done they are the ones to call.


Cunningham Quality will give you the customer service and quality you deserve.

Cunningham Quality

155 town village Blvd, Mexico Beach, FL

(812) 946-9122

Cqualitycarpentry@gmail.com

