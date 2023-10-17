Duke Energy Florida customers should see a drop in their electric bills beginning in January.
The company on Monday filed its projected Hurricane Idalia storm recovery costs with the Florida Public Service Commission and asked the commission to reduce the 2024 rate charged for previous storms, including hurricanes Eta, Isaias, Elsa, Ian and Nicole and Tropical Storm Fred.
When combined with previous bill reduction requests, such as lower fuel and capacity costs for 2024, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will see a decrease in their January 2024 bill by $11.29, when compared to December 2023.
Commercial and industrial customers will see a decrease between 6.8% and 7.2%.
If approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, the reduction would begin in January 2024.
