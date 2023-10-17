Florida’s recreational and commercial
stone crab claw harvest seasons opened on Sunday.
The fishery will close again next May.
Stone crab fishing is very popular
especially in the southern part of the state.
The minimum claw size limit is
2 7/8 inches.
Claws may not be taken from egg-bearing
female stone crabs.
There is a daily bag limit of one
gallon of claws per person or two gallons per vessel, whichever is less.
Recreational harvesters are allowed to
use up to five stone crab traps and harvesters who fish with traps are now
required to complete an online, no-cost recreational stone crab trap
registration and place their registration number on their traps before using
them.
You can register on-line
at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
The no-cost registration will allow the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to collect information
about the fishery, for use in future stock assessments and management
decisions.
Stone crab regulations are the same in
state and federal waters.
