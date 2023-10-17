Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce NEWSLETTER OCT/NOV 2023

The American Pickers are excited to return to Florida!
They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout your area in January 2024.
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell…we would love to hear from you!
Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
If interested, please send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to:
