Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce NEWSLETTER OCT/NOV 2023

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum
Honoring Native American Servicemen

Tuesday October 31 through Saturday November 25, 2023

The museum and exhibit are open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. The museum will be closed Thursday, November 24 for Thanksgiving.
 
  
“During World War I and World War II, hundreds of American Indians joined the United States armed forces and used words from their traditional tribal languages as weapons. The United States military asked them to develop secret battle communications based on their languages—and America’s enemies never deciphered the coded messages they sent. “Code Talkers,” as they came to be known after World War II, are twentieth-century American Indian warriors and heroes who significantly aided the victories of the United States and its allies.

Come find out more about their contribution to the armed forces during these wars!
Lantern Fest
This is a very unforgettable magical event!
For more information visit their website

The American Pickers are excited to return to Florida!

They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout your area in January 2024.


The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell…we would love to hear from you!

Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184 facebook: @GotAPick

We still have spots available for the Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival! Registrations are available on our website or just give me a call 850-697-2585
BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS--PARTICIPANTS NEEDED!!
Registrations are online and FREE!
Thank you to Centennial BankAir Con of WakullaFisherman's Choice, and Seymour Realty for sponsoring the Holiday on the Harbor!

Anyone interested in sponsoring take a look at the levels below. Lots to choose from or share your own amount if not listed! Let me know if you have questions.
CROOKED RIVER LIGHTHOUSE
FARMER'S MARKET!!
ALWAYS SOMETHING GOOD!
Every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturday from 9-1!
Our 2023 Membership Applications are available on our website,
or you may also stop by or give me a call 850-697-2585
