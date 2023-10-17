Tuesday, October 17, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



Hi I'm Hector! I am a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. I am a sweet, cautious boy who keeps my twin brother Jimothy in line whenever he gets a little wild! We are a package deal so if you are interested in me you have to adopt my brother too! I love chasing a rope or feather and laying at the top of a cat condo or in a cat basket for afternoon naps. I have learned how to use a swinging cat door! I am very treat motivated and learn quickly. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends in the cat room! 


You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment