St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi I'm Hector! I am a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. I am a
sweet, cautious boy who keeps my twin brother Jimothy in line whenever he gets
a little wild! We are a package deal so if you are interested in me you have to
adopt my brother too! I love chasing a rope or feather and laying at the top of
a cat condo or in a cat basket for afternoon naps. I have learned how to use a
swinging cat door! I am very treat motivated and learn quickly. Come by
the shelter to meet me and all of my friends in the cat room!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
