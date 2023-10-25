Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

PREMIER MEMBER SPOTLIGHT

 

The Sleep Center in Panama City, Florida is locally owned & operated, with franchise buying power to save you money.

They feature a massive "in-stock" inventory system that is onsite so they can provide exceptional care of your mattress needs.


Shop Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, Serta, and Beautyrest mattresses, along with murphy beds, adjustable bed bases, futons, headboards, bunk beds and numerous bedding accessory items.

At The Sleep Center they are experts in the various mattress materials like Gel, Foam, Latex, Memory Foam, Innersprings and more.

The Sleep Center

1830 W 23rd Street Panama City, FL

(850) 785-0910

www.thesleepcenter.info

Store Hours:

Monday - Saturday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, including most holidays.﻿

VIP MEMBER SPOTLIGHT

 

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port Saint Joe, Florida, delivers primary care and specialty care for your everyday health needs, as well as 24/7 emergency care for serious and life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is a destination for specialty care - including surgical services and heart and vascular health, as well as a helipad to provide rapid transportation of trauma and critically ill patients. They offer a wide range of minimally invasive procedures, imaging, lab tests and rehabilitation services, all on one campus.


Some of their services include:

·       Emergency department

·       Heart and vascular health

·       Orthopedics

·       Surgical care

·       Mammography and women’s diagnostics

·       Rehabilitation

·       Pediatric rehabilitation

·       Swing bed care - skilled nursing care plus the benefit of “rehabilitation” therapies to help patients transition to home. Swing bed care can also be utilized to help rehabilitate from surgery, illness or accident.

·       Interventional radiology

·       Diagnostic imaging

 

In Port St. Joe, FL, the care team at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf and ER delivers personalized testing and care for your everyday health needs.

           

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf

3801 U.S. 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-5600

https://healthcare.ascension.org/

Open 24 hours a day, 7 day a week

CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park is located in beautiful Mexico Beach, Florida directly on the sugar white sands overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and offers the most amazing beach sunsets from your very own private balcony!

The property has been completely renovated since the damage of Hurricane Michael and is open for business.


The Beach resort Hotel features 108 rooms with various room types to choose from including:

·       2 Queen beds

·       King handicapped Rooms

·       Adjoining Queen Rooms

·       Adjoining King and Queen Rooms

·       King Corner Rooms with two windows (customer favorite because of the spectacular panoramic views)

·       Note: For Handicapped Rooms and Adjoining Rooms call our reservation desk at 850-648-5757.

 

All rooms have full kitchens which are stocked with basic supplies (K-cup coffee makers, dinnerware and other necessities). Rooms also have irons and ironing boards as well as hair dryers.

 

El Governor RV Park is located directly across from the beach with its sugar-white sands and spectacular beach sunsets overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and Cape San Blas.

The park offers the following conveniences:

·       66 RV Sites

·       All sites offer 30, 50 and 110 amp service

·       All sites offer full hook ups, Cable TV and WIFI

·       Coin Laundry and Bath House

·       Picnic Areas

 

REDUCED RATE ALERT!! El Governor Beach Resort Special

Take advantage of their great special going on September through January 2024:

$159+tax per night, Sunday-Thursday, 2 night minimum. Excludes corner rooms.

They are also offering a Thanksgiving Special – November 20-27 – Room rate $110+tax per night – 3 night minimum required.

 

Book your stay now at https://elgovernorresort.com !


 

El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park

BEACH RESORT

(850) 648-5757

1701 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL

 

RV PARK

(850) 648-5432

1700 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL

