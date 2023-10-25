Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park is located in beautiful Mexico Beach, Florida directly on the sugar white sands overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and offers the most amazing beach sunsets from your very own private balcony!
The property has been completely renovated since the damage of Hurricane Michael and is open for business.
The Beach resort Hotel features 108 rooms with various room types to choose from including:
· 2 Queen beds
· King handicapped Rooms
· Adjoining Queen Rooms
· Adjoining King and Queen Rooms
· King Corner Rooms with two windows (customer favorite because of the spectacular panoramic views)
· Note: For Handicapped Rooms and Adjoining Rooms call our reservation desk at 850-648-5757.
All rooms have full kitchens which are stocked with basic supplies (K-cup coffee makers, dinnerware and other necessities). Rooms also have irons and ironing boards as well as hair dryers.
El Governor RV Park is located directly across from the beach with its sugar-white sands and spectacular beach sunsets overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and Cape San Blas.
The park offers the following conveniences:
· 66 RV Sites
· All sites offer 30, 50 and 110 amp service
· All sites offer full hook ups, Cable TV and WIFI
· Coin Laundry and Bath House
· Picnic Areas
REDUCED RATE ALERT!! El Governor Beach Resort Special
Take advantage of their great special going on September through January 2024:
$159+tax per night, Sunday-Thursday, 2 night minimum. Excludes corner rooms.
They are also offering a Thanksgiving Special – November 20-27 – Room rate $110+tax per night – 3 night minimum required.
Book your stay now at https://elgovernorresort.com !
El Governor Beach Resort & RV Park
BEACH RESORT
(850) 648-5757
1701 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL
RV PARK
(850) 648-5432
1700 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL
