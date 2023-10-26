The
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is taking applications for spring 2024
interns.
If
you are a college student or recent graduate looking for experience in the
marine conservation field, The Marine Lab is currently accepting interns for next
spring.
Interns
get to explore the field of biological supply, aquarium husbandry, sea turtle rehabilitation,
and marine life education and it gives you good on-the-job training and experience
for your resume.
They
also get hands-on experience working with creatures of all size and shape.
To sign up or learn more about the internship
program, go on-line to https://gulfspecimen.org/internship/
