The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is taking applications for spring 2024 interns.

 

If you are a college student or recent graduate looking for experience in the marine conservation field, The Marine Lab is currently accepting interns for next spring.

 

Interns get to explore the field of biological supply, aquarium husbandry, sea turtle rehabilitation, and marine life education and it gives you good on-the-job training and experience for your resume.

 

They also get hands-on experience working with creatures of all size and shape.

 

 To sign up or learn more about the internship program, go on-line to https://gulfspecimen.org/internship/

 




