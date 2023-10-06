Friday, October 6, 2023

Happening this Weekend in Franklin County!

Happening this Weekend!

Paddy's PINK OUT

October 6th

Please join us for the 11th Anniversary PINK OUT! The evening will consist of a delicious dinner of either fresh local fried fish or smoked brisket with sides, OCBC beer, Pink Out Wine Punch, the MR. PINK OUT Pageant, 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, live auction, and online auction, all filled with wonderful art, beach house rentals, catered dinner, fishing trips and much more! 

Please visit our website for more details on the online auction times and to bid!

www.franklinneeds.com

100% of all proceeds go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation. Help us shine a light, and fight breast cancer!


Art & Wine Splash

October 7th

St. George Island will host its 7th Annual Art and Wine Splash on Saturday, October 7. The event will Feature more than 30 talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. The event offers a Wine Walk which will take place from Noon-5PM with six wine stations and musical entertainment.

More info here: ArtWineWalkFB



Apalach Ghost Tour

October 6 and 7th

Take a paranormal ghost tour of downtown Apalachicola and see if any ghosts still roam the streets. Your ghostly guide will tell you local ghost stories all while using real ghost hunting equipment to see if any spirits are still around. Select tour goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Bring your positive energy and let’s try to say “hello” to the ghosts of Apalachicola. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce which is located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre and may last up to 90-minutes.


Apalach Ghost Tour - Apalachicola, FL Ghost Tour



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419

Facebook  



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment