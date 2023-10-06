Happening this Weekend in Franklin County!

Paddy's PINK OUT
October 6th
Please join us for the 11th Anniversary PINK OUT! The evening will consist of a delicious dinner of either fresh local fried fish or smoked brisket with sides, OCBC beer, Pink Out Wine Punch, the MR. PINK OUT Pageant, 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, live auction, and online auction, all filled with wonderful art, beach house rentals, catered dinner, fishing trips and much more!
Please visit our website for more details on the online auction times and to bid!
www.franklinneeds.com
100% of all proceeds go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation. Help us shine a light, and fight breast cancer!
