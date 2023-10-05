Thursday, October 5, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations to Sherri Rose, CPA on their Ribbon Cutting!
If you didn't get to make it out to their ribbon cutting, no worries! You are invited to their Meet and Greet Tomorrow from 3:30-6:00! Invitation included below.

Chamber and Member Events


Special Exhibit on the women of WWII
10/3- 10/28

Dog Wash Fundraiser
10/7  (This Saturday)

Fall Open House
10/7-10/8 (This Saturday and Sunday)

Ribbon Cutting for the SOAR Store at Wakulla High School
10/13

Vintage Quilt Show
10/14

Lunch & Learn: Building and Sustaining High Performing Boards
10/19


Halloween Craft Show Extravaganza  
10/21

Wakulla Gun and Oyster Roast
10/20

Ribbon Cutting for Sun Chaser Fitness
10/24

October Networking Luncheon
10/25

Chamber Mix and Mingle
10/26
2nd annual Tipsy Witch Class at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs.
10/27

Anniversary Celebration!
10/27


St. Marks Brewfest and Arts & Crafts Market
10/28


8th Annual Trick or Treat Story-Walk
10/28

25th Annual Octoberfest
10/29
 
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Member Newsletter Requests



Local Career and Training Opportunities.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
