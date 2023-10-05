Thursday, October 5, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 5th

OCTOBER 5, 2023

Celebrate National Seafood Month

The United States is recognized as a global leader in sustainable seafood for both wild-caught and farmed species. Join us for National Seafood Month 2023 and savor delicious seafood along the way.

National Seafood Month 2023: Celebrating Past Successes, Preparing for Future Challenges

row-34-tuna-crudo-halibut-ceviche-tacos-eastern-oysters-brianna-shaughnessy-2022-1-

NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit reflects on the importance of supporting a resilient seafood sector in the United States.

Alaska

NOAA Fisheries Releases Its 2023 Alaska Aquaculture Accomplishments Report

Alaska Aquaculture report

The NOAA Alaska Regional Office and the Alaska Fisheries Science Center continue to coordinate efforts to support the growing Alaska aquaculture industry.

Pacific Islands

StoryMap: A Sampling of Aquaculture Projects in the U.S. Pacific

750x500-sea-cucumber-namako-NOAA-PIRO

Aquaculture is one of the most resource-efficient ways to produce protein and is vital for supporting our nation's seafood production. Explore this StoryMap that highlights Pacific Islands region aquaculture projects NOAA Fisheries funded from 2020–2023.

Southeast

New Fish Passage Facility Restores Access to 1,000 Miles of Habitat in North Carolina

1125x750-Eelway-Blewett-Falls-credit-Justin-Dycus-Duke-Energy

NOAA has been working with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Duke Energy on major upgrades to fish passage facilities along hydropower dams in North Carolina. These upgrades are reopening access to hundreds of miles of upstream spawning and rearing habitat for American eel, American shad, and blueback herring.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: In Search of Atlantic Northern Shrimp

3833x2555-2023-shrimp-survey-leg3-staff-nefsc

Biological science technician Zach Fyke takes us on a journey to the Gulf of Maine where scientists continue their search for a locally iconic and celebrated crustacean.

Photos: Atlantic Northern Shrimp Survey Sights & Scenes

During the 2023 Atlantic Northern Shrimp Survey, biological science technician Zach Fyke captured some incredible sights and scenes while sampling in the Gulf of Maine. View some photos of the visual delights staff were treated to while working the survey this summer.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 6: Comments due for the proposed rule to designate critical habitat for the Rice’s whale under the Endangered Species Act

October 16: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

October 17: Comments due for the proposed rule to designate critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

October 23: Applications due for 2024 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program

October 30: Comments due for the proposed reclassification of pillar coral from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act

November 6: Proposals due for Innovative Strategies to Reduce Red Snapper Discards in the South Atlantic

November 8: Applications due for Tribal Priority Fish Passage Grants

November 17: Applications due for Transformational Habitat Restoration Grants

November 21: Applications due for 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

December 15: Pre-proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities 

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

October 5–10: North Pacific Fishery Management Council October 2023 Meeting

October 11–13: Council Coordination Committee October 2023 Meeting

October 23–26: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council October 2023 Meeting

November 1–8: Pacific Fishery Management Council November 2023 Meeting

November 4–5: 2023 Right Whale Festival

November 14–16: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee November 2023 Meeting

November 16: Rice's Whale Scientific Symposium in Washington, D.C.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

