Paddy's Raw Bar will host the annual Pink Out fundraiser on Friday.
This will be the 11th year of the event which raises money to benefit FRANKLIN NEEDS, a local charity that provides mammograms, ultrasounds and other breast cancer screenings needed for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Franklin County.
The event includes live music from Kevin Johnson.
There will be fresh local fried fish or smoked brisket with sides, local craft beer, Pink Out Wine Punch, the MR. PINK OUT Pageant, 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, live auction, and online auction, all filled with art, beach house rentals, catered dinner, fishing trips and more.
This year they are also raffling off a gift certificate bouquet featuring gift cards from local restaurants and businesses with over 1000 dollars in value.
Raffle tickets are available for 10 dollars each or 5 for 40 dollars.
You can buy tickets at Paddy’s Raw Bar,
The event runs from 6 till 10 PM on Friday, October the 6th at Paddy's Raw Bar on East pine Avenue on St George Island.
