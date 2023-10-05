The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week approved new management regions and regulations for snook in state waters.
These regulations, which go into effect on January the 1st, establish nine snook management regions and establish open seasons as well as bag and slot limits for each region.
For the panhandle region, the open season for snook will be in the spring from March through April and in the Fall from September through November.
The bag limit is one fish per day with a slot limit of 28 to 33 inches.
These regulations, which go into effect on January the 1st, establish nine snook management regions and establish open seasons as well as bag and slot limits for each region.
For the panhandle region, the open season for snook will be in the spring from March through April and in the Fall from September through November.
The bag limit is one fish per day with a slot limit of 28 to 33 inches.
The FWC intends to monitor and evaluate the regulations annually.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment