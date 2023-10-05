The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in Gulf state waters on October the 19th.
Gag grouper fishing will also close in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico on October the 19th.
The Gulf gag grouper recreational season will reopen on September 1st, 2024.
The Gulf gag grouper stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing and significant quota reductions have been implemented to help end overfishing.
This year’s season was expected to end on November 10th, but preliminary reports indicate high catch rates of gag grouper this year so the recreational catch limit is now expected to be reached long before that date.
