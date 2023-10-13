If you forget your life jacket the next time you go boating you can borrow one from the loaner stands at boat ramps across Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to place 5 life jacket loaner stands around the county, including at boat ramps at Eastpoint, St. George Island, Apalachicola, Lanark Village and Carrabelle.
The loaner stands let boaters who need a life jacket borrow one or more free of charge for the day to help keep themselves and their passengers safer on the water.
A similar program has been in place in Gulf County for a few years through Sea Tow.
There are life jacket loaner stands at a few locations in Gulf County, including one at the Port St. Joe Yacht Club in Port St. Joe – there is also one at the public boat ramp at Frank Pate Park.
A map showing all of the Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Stands around the country is available at www.boatingsafety.com
