Lianna Sagins, of Wewahitchka, was awarded the Florida Workforce
Goodwill Emissary Award and the regional Workforce Professional Champion Award
at the recent statewide 2023 Workforce Professional Development Summit.
The
awards were presented by the Florida Workforce Development Association and
CareerSource Florida.
Sagins
is the CareerSource Gulf Coast director of workforce services for Gulf and
Franklin Counties.
She
was recognized as the State’s only Workforce Goodwill Emissary for sharing her
expertise and transferring her knowledge in a capacity that goes far beyond the
standard expectation of the job.
Her
work includes operating a free annual summer camp for approximately 200
children in Gulf County and spearheading the Junior Service League of Port St.
Joe’s Prom Project.
Sagins
was recently appointed the new director of workforce services for Gulf and
Franklin Counties.
She
began her career with CareerSource Gulf Coast in 2019 as a case manager
assisting dislocated workers affected by Hurricane Michael and as the summer
camp director.
She
was soon promoted to special projects manager, then the assistant director of
workforce services for Gulf and Franklin Counties.
Kim
Bodine, Executive Director of CareerSource Gulf Coast said “The Goodwill
Emissary Award is special, as only one person in the entire state is awarded
the honor.”
