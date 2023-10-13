Friday, October 13, 2023

Lianna Sagins, of Wewahitchka, was awarded the Florida Workforce Goodwill Emissary Award and the regional Workforce Professional Champion Award at the recent statewide 2023 Workforce Professional Development Summit

The awards were presented by the Florida Workforce Development Association and CareerSource Florida.

 

Sagins is the CareerSource Gulf Coast director of workforce services for Gulf and Franklin Counties.

 

She was recognized as the State’s only Workforce Goodwill Emissary for sharing her expertise and transferring her knowledge in a capacity that goes far beyond the standard expectation of the job.

 

Her work includes operating a free annual summer camp for approximately 200 children in Gulf County and spearheading the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe’s Prom Project.

 

She began her career with CareerSource Gulf Coast in 2019 as a case manager assisting dislocated workers affected by Hurricane Michael and as the summer camp director.

 

She was soon promoted to special projects manager, then the assistant director of workforce services for Gulf and Franklin Counties. 

 

 

Kim Bodine, Executive Director of CareerSource Gulf Coast said “The Goodwill Emissary Award is special, as only one person in the entire state is awarded the honor.”

 

 




