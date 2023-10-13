The Apalachicola police department is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam that targets senior citizens.
The police department has been working cases where people, mostly the elderly, are being scammed out of their money over the phone.
The caller is very convincing and says that the victim can avoid arrest by making some kind of payment.
The thieves use tactics to scare and intimidate in order to have the victims release bank funds.
No legitimate law enforcement agency would ever call and demand payment to prevent an arrest.
Remember, Do NOT provide any financial information over the phone.
NEVER agree to send money by wire, by mail or in the recent case Bitcoin to anyone without insuring it is legitimate.
If you get a call like this, your best bet is to just hang up.
If you suspect you have been the victim of fraud, please call the Apalachicola police department or the Franklin County Sheriff’s office immediately to report it.
