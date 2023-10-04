If you plan to have a booth at this year’s Seafood Festival, you can fill out the application now.
Florida Seafood Festival arts and crafts, food and commercial applications are now available on the festival website at https://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com/
This will be the 60th year of the event, which focuses on the local seafood industry.
It also includes plenty of live music, the blessing of the fleet, blue crab races, a big oyster shucking and oyster eating contest, and a carnival with lots of rides.
This year’s event will be held November the 3rd and 4th at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
Florida Seafood Festival arts and crafts, food and commercial applications are now available on the festival website at https://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com/
This will be the 60th year of the event, which focuses on the local seafood industry.
It also includes plenty of live music, the blessing of the fleet, blue crab races, a big oyster shucking and oyster eating contest, and a carnival with lots of rides.
This year’s event will be held November the 3rd and 4th at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment