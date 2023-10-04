Franklin County Commissioners are investigating whether to hire a private contractor to maintain county sports fields.
That job is currently handled by the county parks and recreation department, but the list of duties that department oversees continues to grow.
The department is also severely understaffed and are about to lose another employee.
The county also used to have a number of state inmates who helped with that type of work, but the number of inmates available to the county has dropped substantially in recent years.
If the county were to engage a contractor to maintain all county sports fields it would allow the current Parks and Recreation staff to focus on the County’s beaches, boat ramps, and parks that don’t have sports fields.
The board has not yet agreed to hire a contractor for the work, but county staff is looking at cost estimates, and will report back to the county commission once they have the necessary information.
That job is currently handled by the county parks and recreation department, but the list of duties that department oversees continues to grow.
The department is also severely understaffed and are about to lose another employee.
The county also used to have a number of state inmates who helped with that type of work, but the number of inmates available to the county has dropped substantially in recent years.
If the county were to engage a contractor to maintain all county sports fields it would allow the current Parks and Recreation staff to focus on the County’s beaches, boat ramps, and parks that don’t have sports fields.
The board has not yet agreed to hire a contractor for the work, but county staff is looking at cost estimates, and will report back to the county commission once they have the necessary information.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment