St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Juju! I am a 2-year-old solid black male domestic
longhair. I am super friendly and love being held like a baby. I came to the
shelter with my sister, she has found her forever home but I'm still
looking for mine! I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home.
Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends in the cat room!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
