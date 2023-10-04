Wednesday, October 4, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week


Hi, I'm Juju! I am a 2-year-old solid black male domestic longhair. I am super friendly and love being held like a baby. I came to the shelter with my sister, she has found her forever home but I'm still looking for mine! I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends in the cat room!


You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe


Call: 850-227-1103


info@sjbhumanesociety.org



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment