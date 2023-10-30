November kicks off Festival Season along the Forgotten Coast

Crooked River Lantern Fest Saturday November 11
The annual Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Fest will be held Saturday, November 11 from 6-10 pm on the park grounds at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL. This year's music headliner will be recording artists and regional favorites, The Currys. In addition to the Currys, there will bedance performances from the Tallahassee Community College Dance Company, special evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, enchanting glowing lantern display, museum displays, gift shop, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, night tower climbs, glowing lanterns and food.
SGI Veterans Day Ceremony November 11
The St. George Lighthouse Association, in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group, and the 106th American Legion in Apalachicola, invite everyone to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony in Lighthouse Park on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11 AM. This year’s ceremony will feature special guest, Colonel Christopher R. Anderson, United States Air Force (USAF), Retired, as our keynote speaker and our own Franklin County High School Cadet Core will be providing color guard services. Seating is limited, so please bring your own chairs. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony and the lighthouse will be open to everyone, with free climbs offered to all veterans. Details here.
CGJ Exhibit Honors Native American Servicemen
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will feature a special exhibit honoring Native American Servicemen. This exhibit will open Tuesday, October 31 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, November 25, 2023. November is National Native American Heritage Month, and the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum salutes their service and sacrifice. During World War I and World War II, hundreds of American Indians joined the United States armed forces and used words from their traditional tribal languages as weapons. The United States military asked them to develop secret battle communications based on their languages—and America’s enemies never deciphered the coded messages they sent. “Code Talkers,” as they came to be known after World War II, are twentieth-century American Indian warriors and heroes who significantly aided the victories of the United States and its allies. Learn more here.
Birders Flock to the Coast This Month
During November, three of Franklin County's most popular migrating bird stopovers are located at two state parks and a federal wildlife preserve. And where the birds are, you're sure to find the birders too!
Bald Point State Park, located at the extreme eastern tip of Franklin County, is considered one of the best areas in the Southeast to view the annual bird and butterfly migrations. Some of the migrating bird species you might encounter on a quiet morning or late afternoon might include warblers, Peregrin Falcons, hawks and Bald Eagles. Common migrating species of butterflies include the Gulf Fritillary and Monarch.
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park. There are more than 300 species listed on the St. George Island State Park birding list. During the fall several varieties of terns may be observed.
St. Vincent Island, a federally owned National Wildlife Refuge at the westernmost end of Franklin County, is also an important stop-off point in the Gulf of Mexico region for migratory birds, including the majestic Wood Stork.
Click here to see the top ten spots to enjoy birding in Franklin County.
SGI Lighting of the Palms Dec. 1
Kick off the holiday season with us at the St. George Island Lighting of the Palms event on Friday, December 1st at 6:00PM at Lighthouse Park. There will be Christmas crafts & games, hot chocolate, cookies, books and gifts, and visits with Santa. The lighting of the palms will take place at dusk followed by the golf cart parade. This event is sponsored by the SGI Business Association. Details here.
Eastpoint Christmas Celebration Dec. 8
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 8. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. behind Seller’s Plaza. The parade begins at South Franklin Street and runs to First Street, then kids go to the Eastpoint Fire Station for their treats and gifts from Santa. Details.
Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights Dec. 9
Carrabelle will host its 28th annual Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 9 along Carrabelle’s downtown waterfront beginning at 11 am and lasting until the boat parade at dark thirty. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food and fun featuring a street festival with children’s activities. Merchants will be open late. In the evening, watch the parade of festive boats decked out in Christmas lights and decor in celebration of the holidays followed by a festive fireworks display. Details.
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival November 3-4
Florida's oldest maritime festival kicks off its 60th year on Friday and Saturday, November 3-4, 2023 in historic Apalalachicola. The festival is held at Battery Park overlooking the mouth of the Apalachicola River and attracts thousands of people eager to enjoy fresh local seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contests. This year's headline entertainer will be Elvie Shane. Learn more here.
St. George Island Sip & Shop Nov. 19
On Sunday November 19th, the Cape St George Lighthouse Gift Shop will host their 7th Annual Holiday Sip ‘N Shop from Noon til 6pm. Featured items include jewelry, holiday cards, ornaments and decor, toys, games pubbles socks and stocking stuffers. Come by, enjoy light refreshments and beverages and “Shop Small” to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping. Details here.
Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration Nov. 24
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration on November 24 from 3-8 pm. Apalachicola lights up the day after Thanksgiving and the streets will be lined with luminaries as merchants stay open late to welcome the season and early holiday shoppers. Santa arrives on a shrimp boat at 4 pm at Riverfront Park on Water Street the Chamber will hand out hotdogs for all the children who come to visit Santa. Details here. Holiday Fresh Market December 2 in Apalach
The following weekend, on December 2, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the Holiday Fresh Market. Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle-free environment in an outdoor setting. The fun annual event runs from 10am till 4pm and features hand-crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand-knitted goods. Details.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climb November 27
The historic Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will host a full moon climbs Monday, November 27.
The November Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, November 27. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive.
