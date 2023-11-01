November is National Native American Heritage Month and the Camp
Gordon Johnston WWII Museum at Carrabelle Beach is celebrating with a new
exhibit on Native American Servicemembers.
The
exhibit focuses on the Native American code talkers, who used their
unbreakable code based on their native tongues to help defeat the enemy.
The
Code Talkers endured some of the most dangerous battles and remained calm under
fire and they are credited with saving thousands of American and allies’ lives.
This
exhibit will be available thru Saturday, November 25th.
The
museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.
