Wednesday, November 1, 2023

November is National Native American Heritage Month and the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum at Carrabelle Beach is celebrating with a new exhibit on Native American Servicemembers.

 

The exhibit focuses on the Native American code talkers, who used their unbreakable code based on their native tongues to help defeat the enemy.

 

The Code Talkers endured some of the most dangerous battles and remained calm under fire and they are credited with saving thousands of American and allies’ lives.

 

This exhibit will be available thru Saturday, November 25th.

 

The museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.

 




