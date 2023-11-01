Wednesday, November 1, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Dutchess is a beautiful and very affectionate 1 yr old Siamese. She is a petite kitty with gorgeous blue eyes and an easy-going demeanor. For all you Siamese fans out there, you’ll want to consider adopting this sweetheart!

 

 

The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




