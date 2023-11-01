Commercial and recreational boats are needed for this year's annual Blessing of the fleet.
The Blessing of the Fleet is held every year in conjunction with the Florida Seafood Festival – this year it will be held on Friday, November the 3rd at 4PM.
The blessing will be held at a new location this year.
Instead of Battery Park, the Blessing will be held at the Apalachicola Riverfront Park which will allow for much bigger crowds to enjoy the event.
Historically the blessing of the fleet was only for commercial fishing boats to ensure good fishing and good health, but now the event also includes recreational boats.
The lead vessel will be the “Little Sweetheart” with King RETSYO and Miss Florida Seafood on board.
Each vessel will proceed through the blessing by the various local clergy at the Apalachicola City Dock next to 13 Mile Seafood.
Organizers are hoping for a good turnout this year, so if you own a boat, especially a commercial fishing boat, please plan to take part.
Boats that take part get pennants and boat decorations compliments of the Seafood Festival.
If you need pennants to dress your vessel up, you should contact Carl Whaley or any other Director this week at 850-370-6197.
