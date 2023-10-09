October
is Breast Cancer awareness month and this would be a good time to schedule a
mammogram that could save your life.
Aside
from non-melanoma skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer in
women.
Survival
rates have increased over the last 10 years and early detection continues to be
critically important.
And
it’s now easier to get a mammogram if you live in Franklin County because as of
today, Weems Memorial hospital is now offering 2d and 3d mammography.
The
advanced technology of a 3D mammogram allows radiologists to visualize a more
detailed image, improving the chances of catching the disease earlier, when it
is more treatable.
If
you would like to make an appointment to get a mammogram at Weems, call
850-653-8853 extension 119,
Mammograms
are also available at Sacred Heart on the Gulf in Port St. Joe.
The
Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties also offers
screenings to uninsured women of low income who qualify through the state's
Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.
The
screenings are free or low cost if you meet program eligibility requirements.
To
see if you qualify, call the health department in Apalachicola at
653-2111 or in Gulf County at 227- 2345.
There
is also a local group called Franklin Needs that helps uninsured and
under-insured women in Franklin County to get breast cancer screenings.
You
can find out more the program at the group’s website at www.franklinneeds.com.
