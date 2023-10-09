The City of Carrabelle is moving forward on its new “Military
Memorial Flagpole Display” at Carrabelle’s Veterans Park.
Flagpoles for the Military Flagpole Memorial were
installed last week.
There will be six 30-foot flagpoles for the six
military branches (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space
Force) and one 40-foot flagpole in the center for the US Flag.
The project is located on the eastern side of
Veterans Park and includes a semicircle paver courtyard with the flagpoles
placed on the outside of the semicircle.
.
There will also be up-lighting of the flagpoles, a
semicircular wall seating area, and new ornamental shrubs.
The work is being done by Duggar Excavating.
It is being funded by the Carrabelle Community
Redevelopment Agency and an allocation from the City’s “American Rescue Plan”
fund – approved by the City Commission.
The Carrabelle Community
Redevelopment Agency began planning this project
in May of 2021.
