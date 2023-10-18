The Apalachicola Bay charter School has announced its teacher of the year and support person of the year.
Teacher of the year is Jessica Ammons of Apalachicola, who teaches middle school at the ABC School.
Rookie of the year is Michaela Cassidy, also of Apalachicola, who teaches third grade.
Melissie Ray, who works on the custodial staff, was named Support person of the year.
Teacher of the year is Jessica Ammons of Apalachicola, who teaches middle school at the ABC School.
Rookie of the year is Michaela Cassidy, also of Apalachicola, who teaches third grade.
Melissie Ray, who works on the custodial staff, was named Support person of the year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment