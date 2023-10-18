There is now a reward of up to 5000 dollars being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a state inmate who walked away from his work crew at 10-foot hole in Apalachicola Monday afternoon.
The inmate is 37-year-old Robert Rutherford, he is a white male 5’6 and roughly 150 pounds with extensive tattoos on his neck and head, including a tattoo over one eye.
Rutherford is from Pasco County; he has been held at the prison in Carrabelle since 2021 serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft, possessing burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking stolen property, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office said Rutherford has been spotted in Apalachicola and they believe he has broken into at least one home, possible more where he has found food and possibly clothes.
He was wearing blue prison pants and a t-shirt when he escaped, though recent sightings say he may now have a camo jacket and could be carrying a backpack.
He has also stolen a few bicycles, which have been recovered.
Sheriff AJ Smith said he is moving around at night, particularly through alleyways.
They feel he may still be in the area of 6th, 7th and 8th streets in Apalachicola and are asking residents in that area to check their security cameras for sightings of Rutherford.
They are also encouraging all residents to lock their doors and vehicles and to be cautious and aware of your surroundings at this time.
If you see anything suspicious, call the sheriff’s department immediately 850-670-8500
The inmate is 37-year-old Robert Rutherford, he is a white male 5’6 and roughly 150 pounds with extensive tattoos on his neck and head, including a tattoo over one eye.
Rutherford is from Pasco County; he has been held at the prison in Carrabelle since 2021 serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft, possessing burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking stolen property, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office said Rutherford has been spotted in Apalachicola and they believe he has broken into at least one home, possible more where he has found food and possibly clothes.
He was wearing blue prison pants and a t-shirt when he escaped, though recent sightings say he may now have a camo jacket and could be carrying a backpack.
He has also stolen a few bicycles, which have been recovered.
Sheriff AJ Smith said he is moving around at night, particularly through alleyways.
They feel he may still be in the area of 6th, 7th and 8th streets in Apalachicola and are asking residents in that area to check their security cameras for sightings of Rutherford.
They are also encouraging all residents to lock their doors and vehicles and to be cautious and aware of your surroundings at this time.
If you see anything suspicious, call the sheriff’s department immediately 850-670-8500
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment