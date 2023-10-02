The Apalachicola Riverkeeper's
annual RiverTrek starts today.
RiverTrek
is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola
River.
This
is the 15th year of the event which takes 13 participants on a 107-mile kayak
trip, launching in Chattahoochee today and arriving on Friday in Apalachicola.
The
group will camp on sandbars along the way, meeting with historians, biologists,
and other experts to learn more about Florida’s notable Apalachicola River.
They
also organize fundraising activities with all donations supporting the
advocacy, education, and outreach work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
Last
year's group raised more than 100 thousand dollars.
RiverTrekkers
this year hail from all over, including Apalachicola, Crawfordville,
Tallahassee, Port St. Joe, and Fort Meyers.
Each
paddler collecting money —you can find out about each participant and donate to
the cause by going on-line to www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek
