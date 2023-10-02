Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison has announced that he will seek re-election for Sheriff of Gulf County.
Sheriff Harrison is a 3rd generation law enforcement officer; he was first elected sheriff in Gulf County in 2012 and reelected in 2016 and 2020.
Since taking office, Sheriff Harrison has been focused on fighting drugs, fighting crime and keeping children safe.
In addition to assigning a deputy to each public school, he has also assigned a narcotics K-9 to the school district.
During his tenure, Sheriff Harrison also transitioned the agency to a new records management system and a new radio system.
He relocated the Sheriff’s Office to a new facility that consolidated the different divisions of the agency.
In 2022, Sheriff Harrison worked to get state funding to increase deputies’ salaries in fiscally constrained counties like Gulf County.
This year, he lobbied the Florida legislature to create a bill that now allows bed tax dollars to be used to fund law enforcement services in Gulf County.
The Sheriff says he will soon be enhancing the information the agency offers to the public by hiring a public information officer to provide weekly law enforcement summaries, arrest log updates and expanding the agency’s social media presence.
