The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has begun accepting applications for the second annual limited harvest season of goliath grouper in state waters.
Fishermen can apply anytime through October 30th, for the upcoming 2024 season, which will be a highly regulated limited harvest.
Permits to participate in the limited-entry harvest will be awarded by a random-draw lottery.
The cost to apply is $10 plus fees and permit lottery applications are available online at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
A goliath harvest permit and tag will cost $150 for residents and $500 for non-residents.
Permits and tags are non-transferable and no exemptions apply.
The limited, highly regulated harvest include a total recreational harvest of up to 200 goliath per year, with a maximum of 50 from Everglades National Park.
A limit of one fish per person will be allowed with the open season running from March 1 through May 31.
Harvest will be permitted in all state waters except those of Martin County south through the Atlantic coast of the Keys, all of the St. Lucie River and its tributaries, and Dry Tortugas National Park.
Harvest will continue to be prohibited in federal waters.
