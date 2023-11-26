A
picture taken in Franklin County will be featured in the Florida Association of
Counties 2024 calendar.
The
theme of the calendar is “skylines of the Sunshine State” and feature some
of Florida’s skylines.
Every
year the Florida Association of Counties opens a contest to all of Florida's 67
counties to be one of the fifteen featured in their annual calendar.
This year over 580 photos were submitted from 52 Florida
counties.
Franklin County’s photo was taken by photographer Jeff
Talbert, it will be the March picture on the Calendar.
It features the St. George Island lighthouse and lighthouse
keeper’s museum and gift shop.
The Annual
Calendar is distributed at no cost to county commissioners and key staff in
Florida’s 67 counties.
In addition,
the calendar is available for purchase from the Florida Association of Counties
website.
https://www.fl-counties.com/2023-24-calendar/?fbclid=IwAR3sz4trxBYU3NZDs7_x2SwPXC6Ejx62eA8jflWAFKkUP0pEPzHxdQylCBc
No comments:
Post a Comment