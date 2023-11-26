Sunday, November 26, 2023

A picture taken in Franklin County will be featured in the Florida Association of Counties 2024 calendar.

The theme of the calendar is “skylines of the Sunshine State” and feature some of Florida’s skylines.

Every year the Florida Association of Counties opens a contest to all of Florida's 67 counties to be one of the fifteen featured in their annual calendar.

This year over 580 photos were submitted from 52 Florida counties.

Franklin County’s photo was taken by photographer Jeff Talbert, it will be the March picture on the Calendar.

It features the St. George Island lighthouse and lighthouse keeper’s museum and gift shop.

The Annual Calendar is distributed at no cost to county commissioners and key staff in Florida’s 67 counties. 

In addition, the calendar is available for purchase from the Florida Association of Counties website.

