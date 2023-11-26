Tickets for next year’s SGI Brewfest are now on sale and
would make a great gift for the beer lover on your Christmas list.
The Brewfest began in 2016; it is a fundraiser for the
Franklin County Humane Society.
It allows participants to try craft beers from around the
region while also enjoying food and live music.
Hundreds of people attended this year’s event, which raised
70 thousand dollars for the Humane Society.
That money is being used to feed and house local dogs and
cats until they can be adopted out to good homes.
The 7th Annual SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday, April
20th, 2024 - Tickets went on sale last Friday.
You can get your tickets, while they last, at
sgibrewfest.com.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-sgi-brewfest-7th-annual-tickets-753211153837?aff=oddtdtcreator
