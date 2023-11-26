Franklin County now owns the old
Gulf State Bank Building in Eastpoint but before they can move the Planning and
Zoning departments into the building, they have to take care of a termite
issue.
The County closed on the acquisition of the old Gulf State
Bank Building on November 17th.
The county will contract with a company called Aero Pest
Control to treat the building with Vikane gas to eradicate a termite problem
there.
That will require that the building be tented, which will
happen on December the 13th.
Once the building is tented, the county will also have the
soil treated with Termidor from Donnie’s Pest Control and bonded to warranty
the building from any future infestations.
The county plans to use the building for its Building and
Planning and Zoning Departments which are currently located in the Courthouse
Annex in Apalachicola.
That will allow the County elections office to move into the
courthouse annex, which will provide better protection for county voting
machines and will also allow the county to stop paying rent on the building where
the elections office is currently located.
