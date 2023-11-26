Sunday, November 26, 2023

Franklin County now owns the old Gulf State Bank Building in Eastpoint

Franklin County now owns the old Gulf State Bank Building in Eastpoint but before they can move the Planning and Zoning departments into the building, they have to take care of a termite issue.

The County closed on the acquisition of the old Gulf State Bank Building on November 17th.

The county will contract with a company called Aero Pest Control to treat the building with Vikane gas to eradicate a termite problem there.

That will require that the building be tented, which will happen on December the 13th.

Once the building is tented, the county will also have the soil treated with Termidor from Donnie’s Pest Control and bonded to warranty the building from any future infestations.

The county plans to use the building for its Building and Planning and Zoning Departments which are currently located in the Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.

That will allow the County elections office to move into the courthouse annex, which will provide better protection for county voting machines and will also allow the county to stop paying rent on the building where the elections office is currently located.



