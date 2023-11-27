St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Dizzle! I am a 8 month old female domestic shorthair. I have been at the shelter since July and have done great in the community cat room. I would love a home of my own! I am affectionate but don't love to be held. I am a big fan of treats and cat beds. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment