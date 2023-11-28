FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Look at him! What a face!! Elmer is a 4-year-old Redtick
Coonhound and such a good boy. He is sweet and social and loves to sing. He
would not make a good apartment dog because some might not appreciate his
beautiful voice. A home with kids, another dog and plenty of room to run would
be ideal. This boy is a real charmer!
The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If
you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
