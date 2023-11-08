A small fire was reported at the Carrabelle library on October 19th, but luckily damage was minimal.
The fire was promptly extinguished by the Carrabelle Volunteer Fire Department and the fire damage was contained to a small area to the right of the front entry door.
The library was closed from Friday through Sunday to allow for disaster clean up by DriBrite to address the smoke damage.
The library reopened to the public on Monday, October 23rd.
Library director, Whitney Roundtree, said the cause of the fire at this time is undetermined, pending an investigation by the fire marshal.
She added that the security cameras at the site were obscured by trees and a hurricane shutter so they were not able to see what type of activity led to the fire.
