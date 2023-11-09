Weems Memorial Hospital will hold a health fair in Apalachicola on Saturday.
They are calling it the “Catch the Wellness Wave.”
It will be held from 10 SAM till 1 PM at the hospital at 135 Avenue G.
Nearly 30 health organizations and wellness vendors from across the Forgotten Coast will be onsite.
The health fair is coordinated in conjunction with Veterans Day and National Rural Health Day; It will include a Veterans salute and moment of silence at noon.
The health fair will include cooking demonstrations, free Health screenings, Interactive first responder displays and a FREE LUNCH from 11 to 12:30.
There will also be plenty for the kids to do including kids’ games, Face painting, Fun photo ops, plenty of giveaways and live music.
For more information about the event, you can contact Robin Paulson at rpaulson@weemsmemorial.com.
