The Apalachicola Riverkeeper will hold its annual virtual silent auction beginning Friday.
Each year, the Silent Auction raises money to sustain the mission of Apalachicola Riverkeeper to protect and restore the Apalachicola River and Apalachicola Bay, advocating at the grassroots level, with state legislators and regulators, in the courts, and in the halls of Congress.
.
The virtual auction is an opportunity for people to bid on all kinds of items and experiences.
This year there are nearly 50 items to bid on, including guided tours of beekeeping and oyster farms, artwork, collectibles and jewelry, and plenty of beach escapes at vacation properties along the Forgotten Coast.
You can preview the items at Apalachicola Riverkeeper's 2023 Virtual Auction site at www.apalachicoleriverkeeper.org
Bidding starts at 8AM Friday and continues until 8 p.m. Sunday, November the 12th.
Most items have a Buy It Now price, so if you really want it, you can get it.
Each year, the Silent Auction raises money to sustain the mission of Apalachicola Riverkeeper to protect and restore the Apalachicola River and Apalachicola Bay, advocating at the grassroots level, with state legislators and regulators, in the courts, and in the halls of Congress.
.
The virtual auction is an opportunity for people to bid on all kinds of items and experiences.
This year there are nearly 50 items to bid on, including guided tours of beekeeping and oyster farms, artwork, collectibles and jewelry, and plenty of beach escapes at vacation properties along the Forgotten Coast.
You can preview the items at Apalachicola Riverkeeper's 2023 Virtual Auction site at www.apalachicoleriverkeeper.org
Bidding starts at 8AM Friday and continues until 8 p.m. Sunday, November the 12th.
Most items have a Buy It Now price, so if you really want it, you can get it.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment