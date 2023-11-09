Thursday, November 9, 2023

County commissioners have signed the federal grant that helps fund our local emergency management office

County commissioners have signed the federal grant that helps fund our local emergency management office.

 

On Tuesday, the board approved a Federal Emergency Management Performance Grant of just under 54 thousand dollars to help fund the Emergency Management Office.

 

The grant helps pay their salaries as well as other necessary functions at the Emergency Management Office.

 

The Emergency Management Office is Franklin County’s central response and information command during emergencies including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment