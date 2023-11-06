An armed burglary in Gulf County on Halloween led to two arrests, including the arrest of the victim of the burglary.
The crime occurred on Quail Avenue in Howard Creek on the morning of Tuesday, October 31st when 23-year-old Travis Wayne Morrison of Port St. Joe pulled a handgun on 26-year-old Jessie Dwayne Glover and attempted to enter Glover’s home while demanding money.
A struggle over the handgun ensued, causing the gun to discharge.
During the altercation, Morrison hit the victim on the head with the gun and fled from the area.
Morrison was developed as the suspect based on the descriptions provided by witnesses and by surveillance video footage obtained in the vicinity.
After he fled, Morrison stashed the handgun along with his facemask, jacket, and backpack in the area before leaving on foot.
The handgun and all of Morrison’s items were located by Investigators.
Early in the investigation, it was revealed that the offense was drug-related.
Narcotic Investigators served a search warrant at the residence the same day which resulted in the arrest of Jessie Dwayne Glover on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Morrison confessed to his involvement in the case.
He was arrested on a warrant for Burglary with an Assault or Battery and transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility where he is held for First Appearance.
